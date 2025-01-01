Dan Mutton Developer

I'm firmly of the belief that there are no stupid people, just bad processes and bad design. Perhaps owing to this, I've formed an unhealthy passion for process flow diagrams.

I'm also a developer. If it's close to the interface with customers and I'm with a chatty team then consider me a happy camper.

My main consideration before getting excited about a new framework is to what extent it will get people to stop wrapping everything in divs.

And if you ever do get an email from me, I apologise in advance for the non sequitur.