Chris Graham Head of New Business, North America

Chris leads strategy and operations for the US public sector group, Thoughtworks Federal. Thoughtworks Federal works with Federal Civilian, Federal Health, and State & Local agencies to accomplish digital transformations and IT modernization initiatives. Chris works with the Thoughtworks Federal group to translate Thoughtworks global capabilities and offerings into services that address the needs of government agencies.

Chris previously led client accounts for Thoughtworks in the private sector space with a focus on Health and Telecommunications. Prior to Thoughtworks, Chris led global product development teams for mid sized technology consulting firms.