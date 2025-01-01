Charlotte Vorbeck Senior UX Designer, DigitalService4Germany

Charlotte is a UX designer with a background in technology. She spent the first ten years of her career as a front-end developer for apps, websites, and games, before switching to the field of user experience. Charlotte is passionate about creating technology that solves real problems for real users by combining context, empathy, and design tools into the art of engineering. Today she is consulting and building software for the German administration to help them adopt user-centered and agile methodologies with the goal to build software that works better for everyone.

Besides technology, Charlotte loves to cook and bake for friends, dance in every possible way from modern to ballet to salsa or to re-discover the world together with her two young daughters.