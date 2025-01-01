Brian Elliott CEO at Periscope, a McKinsey Solution

As CEO of Periscope, Brian is one of the pioneers of McKinsey Solutions, a new type of client service that aims to equip clients to measure performance, design improvements, and deliver results through analytical tools, proprietary data, and specialist expertise. Prior to joining McKinsey, he has worked in research and development capacities for companies including Allied Signal and Hoechst-Celanese. He holds a PhD from Northwestern and multiple bachelor degrees from Cornell.