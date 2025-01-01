Thoughtworks profile: Ben Caunt

Ben Caunt Product Shaped Person & Belonging Lead for Australia

I am passionate about people and technology and the incredible things that can be achieved when we combine the best of both worlds. I joined Thoughtworks in 2019 in Melbourne where I live with my Husband and French Bulldog Pinto. I get to create the amazing environment for our Thoughtworkers to thrive in by pushing our culture forward and creating experiences, spaces and moments that help Thoughtworkers feel like they belong at Thoughtworks.