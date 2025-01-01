Balvinder Khurana Data Architect

Balvinder has 15 years of experience in building large-scale custom software and big data platform solutions for complicated client problems. Balvinder has led many complex data projects for clients and held some of the key organization positions like Office Technology Principal for ThoughtWorks India offices and Global data community lead. She has extensive experience in Analysis, Design, Architecture, and Development of data driven and analytical systems.



Balvinder currently works as a Data Architect and Global Data Community Lead for Thoughtworks. She is also an experienced conference speaker and loves to share her knowledge via writing blogs as well.