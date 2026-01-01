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Anirvan Lahiri

Anirvan Lahiri

Digital Innovation Lead for India
Alumni

Anirvan has spent over 20 years working at the intersection of business, technology and strategy. He has been a part of multiple, enterprise digital transformation initiatives, both on the client side and as a consultant. He has deep domain experience in telecommunications and travel, the latter gained through running his own startup; a data analytics platform for hospitality businesses. He is passionate about helping enterprises connect the dots between business, digital and product strategy.

 