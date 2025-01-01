Andrew Harmel-Law Technical Principal

I specialize in agile delivery, domain-driven design, build tools and automation. I’ve worked across a wide range of sectors, including government, legal, finance and retail. I'm an active member of the tech community and enjoy sharing experiences through conference talks, blogging, social media and open-source contributions.



I recently published Facilitating Software Architecture, which shows that bridging the gap between architect and developer is possible. By laying the conceptual underpinnings for a better approach and outlining practical steps that teams can take today, it opens up a new path to addressing a key challenge in modern software delivery: architecture is just too demanding to be practiced by a single job role. I also contributed to Software Architecture Metrics, published in 2022 by O'Reilly.