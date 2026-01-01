Aditya Karle Experience Designer

I'm a Design Principal at Thoughtworks with over two decades of experience helping organizations create products that balance customer needs with business outcomes. I work at the intersection of product strategy, experience design and AI, helping teams navigate uncertainty and make evidence-based decisions.

My recent work focuses on using AI to accelerate product discovery through behavioral segmentation, AI-generated personas, rapid prototyping and targeted user research. I believe AI shouldn't replace human judgement; it should help teams learn faster, validate ideas earlier and focus research where it creates the greatest value.

I'm passionate about bringing together multidisciplinary teams to tackle complex business challenges through continuous discovery. My goal is to help organizations build products and experiences that create meaningful outcomes for both customers and the business.