“It’s easier to innovate when you have little to no legacy tech to deal with, which is one reason why startups are a hotbed of innovation,” notes Kick.

It may not be realistic to completely cast off legacy tech infrastructure. But long-established organizations brave enough to adopt an open mindset and trust at scale can also move fast and gain a head start on the competition. These environments mean “everyone can say they have an idea, they will be listened to, and encouraged to make their experimentation transparent,” says Kick. “They are free to fail out loud because it’s seen as a learning opportunity. And that creates a great culture where everyone is energized by seeing everyone else trying.”

Elliman notes genuine innovations tend to have impact well beyond the company or sector from which they spring. “With Tesla, we're starting to see innovative changes prompted in the energy industry,” he says. “Enabling the use of an electric car on the road and having charging points available at the right places is harder to do than it might appear. That's going to drive more innovation in smart energy distribution.”

Tesla’s approach to innovation is also a reminder of how the thin-slice approach can enable organizations to prioritize and realize their investments. “If Tesla looked at the total cost of deploying a full coverage system of chargers and tried to fund the entire effort upfront, they would never have been able to fund it,” notes Kick. “By thin slicing, they prioritized high value populations. which gave them the revenue to expand into more rural locations.”

While there’s no shortage of inspiring examples of successful innovation, it’s worth remembering that there is no one formula to achieve it. After all, innovation is connected deeply to the organization’s purpose. Each business has to pick from a menu of possibilities, learn from others and its own experiments with the spirit and mindset of an entrepreneur, and forge its own path - and encourage its people to do the same.

“In innovating you should be tapping into the passionate side of why people work,” says Nolan. “That’s what people love about innovation. Whether they're interested in doing that or not may depend on the individual. But if you can provide space for them to actually innovate as part of their job, you're going to end up with more ideas, and get a sense of what you have to do next. These innovations will be embedded in your products without having to independently fund them or set them up. Innovation will be everywhere. That’s the gold standard for how organizations should think about it.”