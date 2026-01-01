The unbreakable enterprise: scaling operational resilience in aviation and logistics

Aviation and logistics leaders have spent many years and millions of dollars optimizing their operations to maximize capacity and resource utilization. The result is high efficiency and near-seamless handoffs across extremely complex networks. But when we optimize for utilization without fortifying our resilience, we create fragility. The tight coupling between systems means that a single localized delay, like a delayed baggage delivery at a gate or an unloaded container ship at a port, triggers a cascading ripple effect of idle assets, skyrocketing costs, and degraded customer experiences. Today, the ultimate competitive differentiator is no longer just the most optimized process, but the ability to respond fastest when disruptions happen.

At its heart, operational resilience is a data issue. Sprawling networks operate as complex "systems of systems" where rigid, paper-based, or siloed data restricts decision-making before, during, and after a crisis. By breaking down these data silos and implementing a decentralized Data Mesh strategy, organizations can make high-quality operational data instantly discoverable and usable across domains. This whitepaper outlines a strategic roadmap to achieve real-time, automated recovery, moving your organization from fragile systems of record to a future-ready, unbreakable enterprise.

Authored by Chris Ford, Technology Director for Retail, Consumer, Travel and Transportation at Thoughtworks, and Robert Drotar, Domain Specialist and Principal Consultant for Travel, Transportation and Hospitality at Thoughtworks, this leadership guide explores how to build a functionally unbreakable foundation.

Ready to stop cascading failures and protect your bottom line? Download our whitepaper today to unlock these valuable insights and scale your operational resilience.