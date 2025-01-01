What is it?





Users today must interact directly with their device when they want to use an application, make a search query or complete any other digital task. Ambient computing wants to keep these features but take the device out of the equation.





The likes of Amazon Echo and other smart speakers already show promise in this area. Instead of using a tablet or phone to search the web, users can shout a query into the air, and a virtual assistant will answer.





By linking more devices like this together, ambient computing aims to deliver a totally seamless connected experience. This is likely to be far more appealing to some customer groups than others but companies that can successfully package and deliver these ambient experiences can delight early adopters and establish their position in a market set to grow significantly over the next decade.