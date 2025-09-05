From black box to blueprint: How we performed a rapid assessment of a legacy system

A deep dive into how a data-driven discovery process and advanced software intelligence unlocked a 15-year-old application, delivering clear insights and a strategic roadmap for future growth.

Organizations today face the daunting challenge of managing and modernizing complex, often decades-old, legacy applications. Understanding these systems, which can span millions of lines of code, is a significant hurdle, especially when critical knowledge is held by only a few subject matter experts (SMEs). This is the story of how our team successfully navigated such a complex technical challenge using software intelligence CAST, who we’ve been partnering with.

The challenge: Assessing a mission-critical black box

A leading agriscience organization approached us with the goal of transitioning support for their core application ecosystem to DAMO™.

Our mission was to rapidly demystify this complex system to provide the foundational understanding required to create a clear transition plan. This meant we needed to conduct a rapid and comprehensive assessment of the system as it currently worked

The difficulty of this task was immense:

It was old and complicated. The system was more than 15 years old, and had evolved into a sprawling and intricate ecosystem.

Massive in scale. The system comprised over 30 distinct components and a formidable 2.2 million lines of code.

Siloed knowledge. The largest hurdle was SME availability. Without their deep institutional knowledge, gaining the necessary understanding of the system's workings was a significant obstacle.

The approach: Data-driven discovery with CAST

To rapidly assess the system, we employed a dual strategy, combining the deep analysis of the system using CAST components, with a comprehensive analysis of incident data. This provided a static, architectural blueprint of the application along with quality metrics and a dynamic perspective on problems that can emerge during live operations.

Application analysis using CAST

Our analysis was driven by two key components of the CAST software intelligence platform: