Design and create

Goal: Define the relevant knowledge for an agent, create context as a team.

This stage is probably the hardest part across the context development lifecycle. A coding agent may need source code, project instruction, architecture decision records, business context, decision and design. A customer support agent may need product documentation, account history and support policies. Some of the relevant knowledge will already exist, but even if it does, it's likely to be scattered across systems, wikis, tickets and repositories. Some of it will be held in people's heads, and people come and go. Subsequently, defining and creating useful context and knowledge is a process that needs to be revisited regularly.

Different kinds of context

Knowing the type or kind of context you're dealing with is important. In a recent talk, Birgitta Böckeler categorized context into two categories: codified and ambient. Take coding agents as an example. Here, codified context includes things like AGENTS.md, agent skills, architecture decision records or system records. These are often version controlled, have clear ownership and are highly reusable across different scenarios. Ambient context, by contrast, refers to things like meeting notes and Slack discussions; these lack clear ownership and organization and often relate to highly specific situations.

Codified contexts are today usually maintained as instructions and harnesses. For software engineering, instead of individually crafted instructions and harnesses, we see a growing adoption of curated shared instructions for software teams and a trend in building enterprise harnesses. The key thing here is the growing awareness of team level ownership and active maintenance. When instructions and harnesses are used by a team on a daily basis, there's an increased need for maintenance but there are also more opportunities to do it.

While codified context are usually instructions specific to one repository, directory or workflow, ambient context is often a crucial detail or decision that may shape what an agent actually does, but which escaped easy codification. The challenge with ambient context is it can emanate from anywhere; no one owns it and it's not being maintained. While there is no easy fix for this, a number of Thoughtworks teams have found agent-maintained knowledge bases to be useful.

The pattern involves an agent reading raw source material without changing it, then creating and maintaining a linked collection of plain-text notes under a defined schema. Product managers, designers, developers and their agents can then consult the same connected knowledge base instead of maintaining separate personal collections. The agent can also organize and update notes as sources change.

Context quality matters

It's possible to use AI to generate context, codified and ambient. However, teams often fall into a trap of blindly trusting what AI generates; this causes ambient context drift from reality, and can lead to codified context context and context overload. It's important to check whether anything is missing, incorrect or out of date. On the latest edition of the Technology Radar, we advocate for harness quality evaluation, which can help address these issues.