How Apache Iceberg helps tackle data lake coordination challenges

What problems does Iceberg solve?

At a high-level, then, Iceberg solves coordination challenges. But it’s worth exploring these challenges in more detail — it gives a clearer picture of how Iceberg actually works and where it can help.

Atomic writes

With Iceberg, multiple systems can write at the same time without corrupting data.

Imagine system A writes 50 files while system B writes 50 files to the same table, only system A's job crashes before all 50 have been recorded — the table is confused about what data belongs there. With Iceberg, when system A tries to finish once the crash has been resolved, it checks if anything changed. If it did, it automatically starts over with the new information; If system B already finished, system A doesn't overwrite it.

Looking up old data

Without Iceberg, to look up old data you’d need to dig through backup files. This can take hours — it also opens up opportunities for errors, like restoring the wrong version. With Iceberg, though, every change creates a snapshot, which can be requested whenever required.

It’s important to note that keeping old snapshots uses additional storage; however, this is usually worth it for compliance and debugging.

Adding columns without breaking things

Sometimes, you might add a column, but your old files still have the old structure. Some programs read the old files and crash while some read new files and crash. With Iceberg, old files keep their old structure. New files have the new column. When you read the old files, the system puts a "null" (empty) value in the new column.

Fast deletions

With the introduction of data privacy regulations around the world, it’s not uncommon for deletion requests to be made. Aside from compliance, though, being able to delete data easily is an important facet of good data stewardship.

Without Iceberg this process can be tricky — you may have to read all files, filter out some specific data and rewrite all files. This can take hours. However, with it, you create a "delete file" that says "ignore all rows where customer_id = 123", it’s done instantly. The actual cleanup happens later when the system has time.

Hidden partitioning

Normally, you have to manually organize your data into folder structures like /year=2024/month=01/day=15/. But with Iceberg's hidden partitioning, you don't need to create these folders yourself. You tell Iceberg once: "organize data by year, month, and day," and it does it automatically behind the scenes. This means teams can query data without knowing the folder structure, and you can change how data is organized without breaking queries or moving files around. It's simpler for users and more flexible for your organization.

When do you need Iceberg? And when do you not?

Apache Iceberg is an incredibly effective solution to data lake coordination issues. However, it’s not always the right solution.

Use it when/if:

You have multiple systems that write to the same table at the same time.

You frequently add columns for things like new features and requirements.

Debugging data issues is painful and you’re struggling to locate causes.

Different teams use different tools to read the data.

You probably don’t need Iceberg if:

You load data once per day. Your daily batch job writes to a new partition. Nothing changes after that. Iceberg adds unnecessary complexity.

Your data never overlaps. Each day's data goes to a separate folder. Teams never write to the same place at the same time. Simple partitioning is enough.

Your team doesn't understand data infrastructure yet. Iceberg requires managing old snapshots, cleaning up deleted files, and monitoring metadata. If your team struggles with basic ETL, this will distract you.

Most queries use only a tiny part of the data. If 95% of queries access only 5% of files, Iceberg's smart file selection doesn't help much.

Essentially, as useful as Iceberg is, there are a number of costs and trade-offs that teams need to consider before using it.

Old snapshots and metadata use 5-15% extra space. For a 1 TB data lake, that's 50-150 GB.

The first time you query a table, it's 2-5% slower (checking metadata). After that, it's cached, so it's fast.

Someone has to clean up old snapshots and manage deleted files; this is roughly 5-10% extra operational work.

Your tools need to support Iceberg; some BI tools may need connectors.

In many instances these trade-offs will be more than worthwhile. However, if Iceberg is unnecessary for the way your organization manages data the additional complexity and overheads aren’t helpful.

Solving real problems

Apache Iceberg solves a range of real and common data lake problems. It helps ensure:

Concurrent writes don't corrupt data.

You can look at old data instantly.

Adding columns doesn't break things.

You can delete things quickly.

While it isn’t a silver bullet and isn’t necessarily relevant to every organization, in many contexts and use cases it can go a long way to helping organizations better leverage data lakes.