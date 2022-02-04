The five principles of omnichannel healthcare service design

Welcome to the age of omnichannel healthcare

Telehealth and digital care delivery aren’t new concepts. But, over the past 18 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed them into the mainstream, forcing healthcare providers to accelerate their adoption and rollout of both to accommodate huge shifts in how care can be accessed.

With hospitals and clinics under increased pressure, local lockdowns and social distancing rules limiting people’s ability to physically access care, telehealth quickly transformed from a niche option used rarely, to a primary care delivery method for millions of patients.

In January 2019, telehealth engagements accounted for just 0.17% of total healthcare claims. By August 2021, that figure had increased to 4.3% — a 25-fold increase in just over two years. And according to McKinsey, the adoption of telemedicine, digital patient engagement technology, remote monitoring capabilities, replacement therapies, and E-triage are all set to increase significantly over the next 5-10 years — with most more than doubling in adoption.

But now, as the impacts of the pandemic begin to ease around the world, those technologies and care delivery methods aren’t going anywhere. They’ve emerged to fill a short-term need, but in doing so have proven their long-term value and found an all-important killer app — improving the accessibility and quality of mental health care.

In January 2020, 30% of telehealth-based claims were related to a mental health diagnosis. By June 2021, that figure had more than doubled to 61%. For those kinds of engagements, telehealth has gone far beyond just being a suitable stop-gap solution while physical appointments have been harder to conduct. It’s emerged as a preferable way of delivering that kind of care — and it isn’t going away.

The message is clear: digital healthcare channels and technologies are here to stay. They’re not completely replacing physical care delivery, of course. Instead, they’re co-existing alongside physical channels, creating a new omnichannel healthcare landscape that thousands of care payers and providers will need to master.

New standards. New environments. New demands.

With this new omnichannel world of healthcare comes a whole host of new rules, expectations, and demands that organizations need to meet:

The personalization and convenience delivered by digital consumer experiences have become basic patient expectations across both physical and digital healthcare delivery touchpoints.

Remote working has become a common part of many healthcare working patterns, and requires new tooling and technology to support it and ensure that it’s aligned with other workflows.

New technology is enabling patients to drive more aspects of their own healthcare journeys — from scheduling appointments, to collecting and sharing their own healthcare data using personal wearable devices.

Many aspects of healthcare are now delivered in dynamic and personalized contexts, beyond hospitals and clinics. There are more parties involved in the average patient’s complete healthcare journey.

Each of those shifts presents different challenges for healthcare organizations. But, tackling them one by one might not be a strong path forward. Instead, healthcare payers and providers should look to their peers in the retail industry, who have recently gone through a very similar transformation.