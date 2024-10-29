In the race to improve service delivery, public sector organizations are transitioning from legacy systems to modern, cloud-based platforms that harness technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) and modern tech stacks.

This move also furthers scalability and flexibility to help meet fluctuating demands and accelerate innovation, ensures cost efficiency with reduced IT costs and optimized resource allocation alongside enhanced security and compliance measures.

The rationale is clear: public sector CxOs face similar service delivery challenges as their private sector counterparts. Forbes Research reveals that 44 per cent of CxOs believe legacy systems hinder adaptability and see them as a significant organizational weakness.

While the problem is easily identifiable, what can public sector CxOs do?

Change leaders in public service need to have the confidence to view legacy modernization holistically: as an initiative that evolves systems and capabilities. This will push organizations to focus on delivering better value and new services to citizens and other stakeholders.

By harnessing the full potential of modernization and AI, public sector organizations can prioritize outcomes, drive platform usability, manage scaling costs and foster internal buy-in. This approach will secure the full potential of modernization and AI to drive meaningful improvements while maintaining a competitive edge.

Modernizing legacy systems is a daunting prospect because of how complex it can get. This is exactly why public sector CXOs might be tempted to adopt what could seem like a prudent approach, reduce modernization projects to a purely technical initiative.

However, doing so may only address technical deficiencies at a superficial level if it even addresses them at all. Legacy processes will remain untouched, hampering the organization’s ability to move quickly and seize opportunities that drive growth — while creating further deficiencies as technology races ahead.

For instance, we would recommend public sector CXOs prioritize the development of a robust data foundation to develop a well-structured platform for successful AI and GenAI implementation.

Incremental change over “rip-and-replace”

Modernization doesn’t have to involve a disruptive “rip-and-replace” process. Instead, having an effective programme in place can enact incremental changes in people, processes,and technology. By focusing on areas that drive the most value, organizations can manage short-term changes while ensuring long-term success.

This journey is not without its challenges. Public sector organizations should start with a "thin slice" strategy to identify quick wins that address immediate needs while laying the groundwork for broader transformation.

Robust risk assessment

To deliver both immediate value and long-term benefits to their stakeholders, public sector organizations should spend time in a thorough discovery phase. This is crucial when prioritizing initiatives based on their potential impact and alignment with long-term goals. Developing a robust risk assessment framework that evaluates factors like technical feasibility, opportunity costs and time-to-change allows decision-makers to balance risks with potential benefits.

Modernization decisions often hinge on balancing costs against potential benefits. The journey is not a one-size-fits-all approach and requires careful assessment of business objectives, technological constraints, and organizational readiness. A balanced approach, often involving a hybrid of old and new systems that accelerate value realization.

We’ve partnered with GovTech on initiatives like evolving Singpass to drive modernization efforts in the public sector space, showcasing the importance of a strategic and phased approach to digital transformation.

Consistent communication measures and checks are key. Government agencies would also benefit from aligning goals among stakeholders, particularly citizens, and communicating the modernization vision, emphasizing both short-term gains and long-term benefits.

To modernize successfully, government agencies need a holistic vision and an incremental approach. By setting clear goals aligned with their mission, agencies can guide their efforts towards tangible outcomes.

A flexible and phased approach adapts to challenges, minimises risks and regular evaluations of key metrics ensure initiatives are on track. By adopting this approach, public sector organizations can achieve sustainable modernization, enhance citizen experiences, and drive growth.