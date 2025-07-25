Digital strategy to accelerate the citizen development and AI revolution

Professional services in the AEC industry

Arcadis is a leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, providing professional services in close collaboration with its clients. Operating in the AEC industry, it helps clients from various sectors to plan, build and operate assets, such as habitats and workplaces, mobility and energy infrastructure. Rapid technological advancements and increasingly complex client needs mean that tech-powered differentiation has become essential in the AEC industry. This evolution involves embedding advanced technologies like data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) into routine professional services. By doing so, Arcadis can deliver innovative, future-ready solutions that meet the continuously changing demands of its clients

Various technologies are already foundational elements of AEC projects. In recent years, the digital transformation of the AEC industries has unlocked productivity gains through technologies including building information modeling (BIM) and design automation. Digitalization of the design and building process has also led to vast amounts of data. Unlocking the potential of this data promises a huge opportunity for organizations to improve efficiency and even offer new services.

In an AEC professional services organization, the value creation through digital technology is spread across various organizational units. Every client project, for example the design of a railroad bridge, the construction of a wind park, or the planning of new urban development, may require not only the use of digital tools but also the creation of new digital assets like data analytics dashboards, automations or interfaces to client IT systems. Therefore every client project is a possible incubator for micro client-specific innovation.

How digital creates value

Among other aspects, a digital strategy guides how an organization creates value with digital and prioritizes the components in the business to invest in and accelerate digital maturity. A key component of Arcadis’ digital strategy are its value levers, the areas in which Arcadis mines value in its business through digital means. Inspired by “The New Elements of Digital Transformation” the value levers are shaped in the following form: