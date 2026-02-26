The dawn of agentic AI in finance

The financial services industry has long been at the forefront of digital transformation, and now it stands at the forefront of the AI revolution. From risk management and fraud detection to wealth advisory and customer service, AI is driving new levels of automation, efficiency and insight.

However, beyond traditional machine learning models, a new frontier is emerging: agentic AI — autonomous agents capable of executing tasks, reasoning over goals and dynamically adapting to changing environments.

Agentic AI represents a shift from static models to systems that act, learn and make decisions independently within defined boundaries. In financial services, where real-time decision-making and regulatory compliance intersect, the potential of agentic AI is immense, but so are the complexities of scaling it.

In this blog, we explore the challenges of scaling agentic AI in the financial services space based on lessons learned from real-world experience.