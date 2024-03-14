Our client is a global leader in media and publishing, celebrated for crafting immersive experiences for their customers. They orchestrate the coverage of nearly a million events each year and serve as a cornerstone in upholding integrity in their industry sectors on a global scale.

Driving competitiveness in the media and publishing industry

In their pursuit of maintaining a competitive edge and fortifying the capabilities of their development teams, our client recognized the transformative potential of generative AI (GenAI) tools in optimizing growth. To substantiate the tangible benefits of GenAI tools to their board and sustain their leading position within the media and publishing industry, the company is now validating the use and measuring the results of using these tools for software and product delivery.

Not only is this empowering our client's software engineering teams, it's also empowering Business Analysts and Quality Analysts, who are an integral part of the software delivery process.

Harnessing the power of GenAI

We're taking a two-pronged approach to help our client explore and pilot GenAI within their software delivery teams.

First, we're introducing our Haiven™ team assistant, an AI-based knowledge amplifier to guide and automate frequently done tasks across the software delivery lifecycle to swiftly kickstart the tooling aspect, clearing technical hurdles so we can focus directly on understanding how GenAI affects people and practices within the team.

Second, we're collaboratively designing a series of experiments to identify the tasks where GenAI support is most beneficial, establishing baseline metrics to gauge how the tooling impacts team productivity. These experiments showcase how GenAI can enhance the flow and quality of work by amplifying good practices and knowledge within the delivery team.