The client

Adevinta is a global classifieds specialist with market-leading positions in key European markets. Its technology and teams connect buyers and sellers, helping people find jobs, homes, cars, consumer goods and more. Every day, Adevinta empowers millions of individuals to make sustainable choices and fight the war on waste. With trusted brands that enjoy leading market positions, Adevinta operates a resilient business model at the center of the second-hand economy, at a time when consumers are seeking more sustainable and cost-efficient ways to shop.

The situation





In June 2021, Adevinta completed the acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group (eCG). In 2022, Adevinta made remarkable strides in unifying the two organizations, Adevinta and eCG, to form an integrated company. As Adevinta progressed the integration with the aid of their talented employees, they ensured a seamless consolidation of their combined brands and markets.

Adevinta dedicated considerable effort to refining internal policies, processes and systems. Over time, their attention shifted towards harmonizing their organization's culture, uniting the team as a single cohesive entity. At the close of 2022, Adevinta publicly declared its intention to verticalize its marketplaces. This strategic move aligned with their growth strategy, focusing on Motors, Real Estate verticals, and Re-Commerce, and aims to streamline their organization while pursuing these key areas.

Among the four generalist platforms, namely Leboncoin, Kleinanzeigen, Subito, and Milanuncios, the objective was to create a new generalist solution as the base platform for all others, ensuring a cohesive and streamlined experience for users across borders.

Enabling the team for a seamless integration

Milanuncios was the first marketplace to integrate into the new generalist platform. Recognizing that other teams would undergo the same process, Milanuncios took on the responsibility of facilitating the onboarding and integration of other marketplaces and central teams into the new platform.

Thoughtworks’ task was to enable six teams from Milanuncios, comprising over 40 individuals, to seamlessly transition into the new generalist platform. Together with Milanuncios’ teams we created a comprehensive, well-structured and scalable plan for their onboarding and integration.

The challenge was creating an enablement plan that catered to developers with different levels and experience, from juniors to leads, while ensuring overall satisfaction.

When Thoughtworks joined the project, Milanuncios teams had already started a self-paced training on coding best practices in Spanish. To leverage their existing training efforts, Thoughtworks decided to align with their plans for the first few weeks, providing support by designing hands-on challenges based on the content they were covering.

In the second iteration, the new training was in English and already incorporated feedback from various teams to enhance the overall program. This iterative approach continued until the final version was delivered.

The program was separated into three phases: