Turning data intelligence into a point of difference

Challenge: How does a data-rich organisation evolve for an AI-first future?

Beginning from a position of strength, REA has rich proprietary data and a well-established federated business operating model supporting a broad range of products, experiences, and value streams.

As AI rapidly reshapes what’s possible in the digital property landscape, REA recognized an opportunity to accelerate its data-driven leadership. To fully realise that opportunity, data must be trusted, shared, and leveraged at scale, enabling smarter decisions, better products, and new sources of growth. Doing so requires progress across three critical areas:

Strengthening governance to safely deploy new products, experiences, and workflows powered by Agentic AI

Improving how data is connected, accessed, and leveraged across the enterprise with confidence

Increasing operational velocity to keep pace with a rapidly evolving technology landscape



REA recognized the need to mature and strengthen how accountability, ownership, and governance work together in a federated data model. This meant clarifying ownership at the data domain level, improving consistency across teams, and reinforcing enterprise guardrails, all while preserving the autonomy that enables teams to move quickly. Crucially, this shift is as much about ways of working, decision-making, and culture as it is about data and technology.

In a fast-moving environment, speed matters. The risks of standing still are clear:

Slower delivery of new products and experiences

Less personalized customer and agent interactions

Limited ability to scale what works

Missed value from data that remains fragmented across the business

Reduced capacity to build and deploy agentic products at pace

To guide this evolution, REA partnered with Thoughtworks in a deeply collaborative engagement, drawing on specialist expertise in Data Mesh and federated operating models to establish a clear, practical path forward.