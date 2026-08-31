Turning data intelligence into a point of difference
Key Outcomes:
Definition of an enterprise data strategy and operating model, evolving REA’s strong foundations in an AI-first world.
Strategic data opportunities identified across the business.
Federated data operating model defined and now being operationalised initiative by initiative.
REA Group has built Australia’s leading digital property marketplace over more than two decades, and with it, one of the country’s richest proprietary datasets. Sustaining that position in an AI-first world requires more than a strong data platform or a mature data strategy. It demands an operating model that can scale with the business, build trust across the organisation, and support real-time, AI-driven use cases.
To take its data capability to the next level, REA partnered with Thoughtworks to redefine how data is owned, created, governed, and leveraged across the enterprise. Drawing on Data Mesh principles, the team designed a federated data operating model built to support an intelligence-driven future.
Challenge: How does a data-rich organisation evolve for an AI-first future?
Beginning from a position of strength, REA has rich proprietary data and a well-established federated business operating model supporting a broad range of products, experiences, and value streams.
As AI rapidly reshapes what’s possible in the digital property landscape, REA recognized an opportunity to accelerate its data-driven leadership. To fully realise that opportunity, data must be trusted, shared, and leveraged at scale, enabling smarter decisions, better products, and new sources of growth. Doing so requires progress across three critical areas:
- Strengthening governance to safely deploy new products, experiences, and workflows powered by Agentic AI
- Improving how data is connected, accessed, and leveraged across the enterprise with confidence
- Increasing operational velocity to keep pace with a rapidly evolving technology landscape
REA recognized the need to mature and strengthen how accountability, ownership, and governance work together in a federated data model. This meant clarifying ownership at the data domain level, improving consistency across teams, and reinforcing enterprise guardrails, all while preserving the autonomy that enables teams to move quickly. Crucially, this shift is as much about ways of working, decision-making, and culture as it is about data and technology.
In a fast-moving environment, speed matters. The risks of standing still are clear:
Slower delivery of new products and experiences
Less personalized customer and agent interactions
Limited ability to scale what works
Missed value from data that remains fragmented across the business
Reduced capacity to build and deploy agentic products at pace
To guide this evolution, REA partnered with Thoughtworks in a deeply collaborative engagement, drawing on specialist expertise in Data Mesh and federated operating models to establish a clear, practical path forward.
Solution: Designing a federated operating model grounded in Data Mesh principles
REA and Thoughtworks partnered to co-design a practical, execution-focused enterprise data strategy and federated data operating model, grounded in the four principles of Data Mesh. Through enterprise-wide discovery, strategic data opportunities were identified, creating a clear and prioritised foundation for value realisation, ensuring data investment is directly tied to business outcomes.
The strategy is focused on enabling teams across REA to consistently turn data into trusted, reusable, AI-ready data products that drive measurable value. At its core are four principles that guide how data is owned, governed, and delivered at scale.
1. Data ownership:
Data ownership sits with the teams closest to where data is created. At REA, this means business-aligned domains take clear accountability for their data products, including quality, fitness for purpose, and lifecycle management, while operating within a shared enterprise governance framework that ensures consistency and trust.
2. AI-ready data products:
Data is treated as a product, with clear standards for quality, documentation, accessibility, and reuse. Together, REA and Thoughtworks defined what “AI-ready” means in practice, ensuring data products are discoverable, trustworthy, well-described, and able to support AI-powered experiences at speed.
3. Self-serve data platform:
A mature self-serve data platform enables teams to build, manage, and scale data products independently. The platform roadmap places Policy-as-Code at its core, embedding privacy, security, and compliance directly into the platform so teams can move quickly within clear guardrails.
4. Federated governance:
Federated governance provides consistent enterprise standards for interoperability, security, and compliance, while preserving domain autonomy. For REA, this ensures AI products and workflows can scale safely, with clear accountability in place.
Embracing Data Mesh principles is a key enabler of REA’s ambition to be #1 tech company. Partnering with Thoughtworks has helped us build confidence in both the strategy and the operating model, and ensure it is grounded in how our teams actually work.
Embracing Data Mesh principles is a key enabler of REA’s ambition to be #1 tech company. Partnering with Thoughtworks has helped us build confidence in both the strategy and the operating model, and ensure it is grounded in how our teams actually work.
Outcome: Positioning data as a strategic edge
REA has delivered an enterprise data strategy and federated data operating model that positions data as a strategic edge for REA’s next phase in an AI-first world. It creates the conditions for REA to consistently turn its proprietary data into trusted, reusable, AI-ready data products that scale across the enterprise and power differentiated experiences.
Key outcomes include:
Executive alignment: A clear enterprise data vision endorsed by the Executive Leadership Team, with a Steering Committee of EGMs and a Leaders Council actively guiding prioritization, sequencing, and execution
AI readiness at scale: definition of a framework for AI-ready data products, and an uplifted data health framework and plan
Platform Maturity: Selection of leading technology vendors to further mature the self-serve data platform, enabling domains to build and scale data products with confidence
Speed to value: A delivery roadmap focused on near-term, high-impact opportunities, ensuring data investment is tightly linked to measurable business outcomes
Scalable governance: A federated governance model that increases data reuse, trust, and interoperability while preserving business unit autonomy and pace
REA has extremely rich proprietary data. This strategy and operating model strengthens our ability to leverage that data across the enterprise, enabling us to power AI and agentic experiences at scale and turn data into value.
Looking ahead: From blueprint to data-driven impact
With AI readiness at the core of REA’s data foundations, the enterprise data strategy is now moving from blueprint into execution. The work underway today focuses on a set of priority initiatives that establish the foundations for value, while creating the flexibility to evolve and extend over time.
Current focus areas include:
Defining the enterprise data domain model, in partnership with Thoughtworks, to establish clear domain boundaries, ownership, and accountability
Establishing a data product framework that enables teams to consistently build, govern, and scale trusted, AI-ready data products
Developing an enterprise data health strategy to improve trust, quality, and usability across critical data assets
Maturing the self-serve data platform that underpins future products and experiences, enabling domains to move faster within clear guardrails
These initiatives represent the starting point, not the full scope of the strategy. As the federated operating model takes hold, REA will continue to evolve its platform, governance, capabilities, and ways of working to unlock sustained, enterprise-wide value from data.
Recognising that the enterprise data domain model is foundational to success, REA is partnering closely with Thoughtworks to define it. Getting the domain boundaries and ownership right is pivotal, it underpins everything that follows, from AI-ready data products and scalable governance to faster delivery and clearer accountability.
In a market where any digital property platform can list a home, differentiation comes from how intelligently data is used. From matching buyers with the right properties, to empowering agents with deeper market insights, to continuously improving every interaction, REA’s enterprise data strategy provides a clear and practical path to turning data intelligence into value.
What excites me most is the opportunity ahead. We’re putting in place the foundations to implement Data Mesh at enterprise scale, something only a small number of organisations have done in Australia. This is how we live our ambition to be the #1 tech company, and how we create enduring value from REA’s proprietary data.