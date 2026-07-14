Thoughtworks appoints John Elliott to Global Management Team as Technology Advisory expands globally

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive digital innovation, today announced the appointment of John Elliott to its Global Management Team (GMT) as Global Managing Director, Technology Advisory.

Elliott's appointment comes as Thoughtworks expands the Global Technology Advisory practice in response to client requests for strategic guidance in navigating the adoption of AI technologies, agentic architectures and agent-ready data products, rapidly changing SaaS capabilities, agentic development practices and the economics of tokens as enablers to deliver new sources of value. The new global organization strengthens Thoughtworks' ability to help multinational enterprises navigate complex business and technology decisions with consistent expertise across markets.

Since joining Thoughtworks in March 2026, Elliott has established and led the company's Technology Advisory practice, helping boards, CEOs and executive leadership teams make the governance, operating and investment decisions required to become AI-enabled enterprises.

He also leads Thoughtworks' strategic partnership with Teneo, a premier global CEO advisory firm that sits at the intersection of strategic communications, financial advisory and management consulting. The firm is built specifically to help organizations navigate the world's most complex moments. John is coordinating the combination of Teneo's executive advisory expertise with Thoughtworks' strengths in AI, technology strategy and software engineering to help organizations align business strategy with technology execution and create lasting business value.

"Organizations are looking for partners who can help them connect business strategy with technology execution as AI reshapes every industry," said Mike Sutcliff, Chief Executive Officer of Thoughtworks. "Technology Advisory has quickly become a strategic growth capability for Thoughtworks and John's leadership has been instrumental in building that business, establishing our partnership with Teneo and positioning us to better serve clients around the world.

Before joining Thoughtworks, Elliott was a partner at McKinsey & Company, where he advised global organizations on technology strategy, enterprise platforms and AI. Earlier in his career, he served as a managing director at Accenture, where he led the firm's Applied Intelligence platform and helped build its mobility and digital platform businesses. He also held senior product leadership roles at Qualcomm, Openwave and Verizon, leading the development and commercialization of mobile media, messaging, IoT and payments platforms.

Elliott holds a Master of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Southern California, is a named inventor on multiple technology patents and is the author of an upcoming book on AI leadership and business transformation.

"AI presents an extraordinary opportunity for organizations but success won't be determined by the technology alone," said John Elliott, Global Managing Director, Technology Advisory at Thoughtworks. "The organizations that create lasting value from technology and AI will be those that make the right governance, operating and investment decisions, then execute them with discipline. That's what we're building through Technology Advisory and our partnership with Teneo and I'm honored to join the Global Management Team as we continue helping clients turn AI ambition into measurable business outcomes."

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About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology and culture as the differentiator.

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