Thoughtworks Brazil recognized by Great Place To Work®

Thoughtworks Brazil was once again recognized by Great Place To Work® (GPTW) in 2015. The institute researches, identifies and recognizes organizations with great work environments and practices.

Thoughtworks was featured in the Best Technology Companies to Work in Brazil list released in August and selected as the second Best Medium-Sized Company to Work in Rio Grande do Sul.

Since 2013, when Thoughtworks first qualified to the Brazilian ranking, the company has obtained great results. Thoughtworks was then selected as the Best Technology Company for women in Brazil, 13th Best Technology Company in Brazil and 3rd Best Medium-Sized Company in Rio Grande do Sul. The organization also excelled on its recruitment practices.

In 2014, Thoughtworks was one of the 30 Best Medium-Sized Multinational Companies to Work and 16th Best Company to Work in Brazil. In Rio Grande do Sul, Thoughtworks remained the 3rd best medium workplace.

In 2015, the organization moved up two positions in the national ranking, being listed as 14th among 100 Best Technology Companies to Work. In Rio Grande do Sul, the company moved up one position, being named 2nd Best Medium Workplace in the state.

To Ricardo Miranda, People and Recruitment Lead in Brazil, the recognition reassures the vanguard culture invested in by Thoughtworks, as wells as its open, secure, innovative environment, which allows people to trust themselves and provides opportunities for everyone to constantly develop, despite their grade levels.

GPTW's evaluation is carried on through a extensive research, which considers organization's culture and employees thoughts on the company. It covers criteria such as cultural practices, employees feelings about the work environment, fulfillment and trust towards the leadership positions.



