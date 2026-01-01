Everyone wants a simple yes or no on whether AI can fix legacy systems. The reality is more nuanced.

AI is rapidly reshaping enterprise tech conversations, but successfully transforming legacy architecture requires far more than just automated code generation and powerful models.



In this episode, host Christina Stathopoulos, data and AI evangelist and award-winning educator joins Shodhan Sheth, Enterprise Modernization Platform and Cloud Lead and Alessio Ferri, Lead Software Engineer from Thoughtworks to discuss how technology leaders can balance AI innovation with engineering discipline, organizational change and real-world governance.



Key takeaways:

Cut through hype by evaluating the cost-time-value equation - Evaluate AI use cases through a clear cost-time-value lens and problem-solution fitness. Prioritizing applications that address bottlenecks will drive measurable business impact rather than superficial hype.

Balance probabilistic AI with deterministic guardrails - Generative AI operates probabilistically, whereas enterprise systems demand predictability. Pair AI tools with human oversight during development and strict guardrails in production to guarantee operational reliability and security