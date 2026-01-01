This session is designed for senior business and IT stakeholders (e.g., Chief Data Officers, Chief Architects, VPs of Analytics, Heads of Data Products) at organizations with significant data complexity.
Is your data product strategy ready for the AI era?
AI is only as smart as the data you feed it. Yet, many enterprises struggle with scattered, stale data or legacy estates that lack the context AI needs to make good decisions.
If you are a senior business or technology leader navigating data complexity, we invite you to join our complimentary data products discovery workshop with Thoughtworks experts.
Together, we’ll assess your current data landscape, identify the barriers slowing value delivery and co-create a high-level roadmap to modernize your data estate.
Our goal is to help you build the foundations for continuously delivering trusted data products, so you can shorten the journey from ingestion to insight.
Why attend?
Unlock greater value from your data strategy in just a few hours.
Many organizations invest heavily in becoming data-driven, but struggle to unlock enterprise value due to legacy delivery models and cultural barriers. This workshop is designed for leaders seeking solutions to drive continuous value from their data modernization efforts.
In this session, our experts will help you:
Assess readiness: Understand your organization's maturity for a data products approach.
Identify blockers: Pinpoint the main impediments slowing down your value delivery.
Visualize the future: See how a product thinking approach to data can generate meaningful business insights.
Workshop agenda
- Introductions and objectives: Setting the stage for success.
- Data products and data mesh context: A brief history and foundational principles from the thought leaders in data mesh.
- Strategy deep dive: We listen to you. You present your business strategy, data operating model and current pain points. We will guide you through a readiness self-assessment.
- Current impediments: We delve into the challenges and roadblocks your organization faces delivering data to determine where we can have the greatest impact.
- Journey exploration: The core of the workshop. We explore options for early value delivery, discuss MVP candidates.
- Wrap-up : Agreement on immediate next steps and high-level recommendations.
Book your discovery workshop
Build the data products your AI strategy needs. Secure your complimentary session and supercharge your modernization journey.
FAQs
-
-
Following the workshop, your team will receive tangible assets to guide your strategy:
A brief diagnosis of your data products readiness.
A visual journey chart created by our data experts.
High-level recommendations and next steps tailored to your specific business objectives.
-
-
No. This is a complimentary discovery session for qualified organizations. Our goal is to co-create a high-level strategy and accelerate the delivery of data products across your organization.
-
To make the most of our time together, we ask your team to:
Include representation from both technology and business leadership.
Complete a pre-workshop assessment outlining your current data landscape, business priorities and key pain points.
Come prepared to collaboratively explore a modernization roadmap.
This upfront context allows our experts to skip the basic discovery phase and hit the ground running. If needed, Thoughtworks is happy to arrange an NDA in advance so you can share details of your data estate with confidence.
-
Why Thoughtworks?
We didn't just join the data product movement. We started it.
As the originators of the data mesh paradigm, we bring unmatched expertise in decentralized data architecture and governance.
Proven impact: We have led data modernization journeys for clients like Roche, ITV and the Natural History Museum.
Speed to value: Our approach focuses on delivering faster business value through incremental adoption (show-shift-scale).
AI-ready: We ensure your data foundation is robust enough to support advanced AI and machine learning use cases.