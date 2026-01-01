Is your data product strategy ready for the AI era?

AI is only as smart as the data you feed it. Yet, many enterprises struggle with scattered, stale data or legacy estates that lack the context AI needs to make good decisions.

If you are a senior business or technology leader navigating data complexity, we invite you to join our complimentary data products discovery workshop with Thoughtworks experts.

Together, we’ll assess your current data landscape, identify the barriers slowing value delivery and co-create a high-level roadmap to modernize your data estate.

Our goal is to help you build the foundations for continuously delivering trusted data products, so you can shorten the journey from ingestion to insight.