Hybrid AI Strategy

Three things change faster than any single sourcing decision can keep up with:



Models. Frontier launches arrive monthly, and open-weight models now trail them by months, not years. The model that was the right call at build time is rarely the right call a year later.



Hardware. GPU price and availability swing with demand, but the real ceiling on capacity is power, not chips. The cost of running a model yourself can move by multiples within a single planning cycle.



Skills. Serving, tuning and governing models to enterprise standards takes talent that is scarce and changes with every generation of tooling. Owning that capability means keeping it current.





A strategy that locks in today’s answer on any of these three will be wrong within two quarters