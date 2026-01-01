Anoop Sharma VP and Head of Data & AI, Europe, Middle East & India

Anoop is a recognized thought leader and public speaker in Data & AI with over 24 years of experience across Europe and Africa, currently serving as VP and Head of Data & AI at Thoughtworks. He brings a strong track record from senior Data & AI leadership roles at Cognizant and LTM, with deep expertise in data monetization, AI at scale, and outcome-based delivery using integrated data products and agentic AI. Anoop has led complex, multi-million dollar AI business case executions at enterprise scale — translating investments into structured roadmaps with clear value realization milestones across revenue uplift, cost optimization, and process redesign. He has driven AI-led operating model transformations in large enterprises, reimagining organizational structures and ways of working around AI-first principles. A trusted C-suite and board-level advisor, Anoop helps enterprise leaders design AI strategies, build compelling business cases, and navigate large-scale transformation with confidence. He is a frequent industry speaker, bringing a sharp practitioner's perspective on delivering real, measurable business impact through Data and AI.