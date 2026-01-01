Apurv Pandey Consultant

I am a high-energy and proficient software professional with the capabilities to deliver end-to-end Mobile Applications. I like solving problems, doing analysis and research work along side with development.

Being in Thoughtworks for around 1.5 years, I found opportunities to work on multiple kinds of projects. I believe development practices followed in Thoughtworks such as TDD and pair programming helps team deliver quality software faster and make work environment more enjoyable at the same time. Not just mobile development, but I also got a chance to know more about Agile process, micro-services, increase my tech stack, frameworks & methodologies and interact with some of the great people in software industry.

Helping people in need gives me satisfaction. Apart from coding, I like writing blog posts, reading & cooking.