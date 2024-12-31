Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Investing in innovation: How digital products are redefining retail banking experiences

 

Spark the extraordinary future of retail banking digital products

 

In recent years, there’s been a fundamental shift in how customers and banks interact. To stay competitive and meet rising expectations, retail banks must move beyond the basics — embracing digital transformation and product innovation to create experiences that place the customer at the core.

 

So how are leading banks adapting to this shift? What are they prioritizing? And how are they reshaping operations to support the development of engaging digital products in a fast-changing market?


We partnered with Forbes Insights to survey 100 retail banking executives and uncover the strategies, challenges and opportunities shaping the next wave of digital banking innovation.


Read the whitepaper for unique insights from industry leaders that will help you redefine banking experiences for your customers.

In this whitepaper

Discover where retail banks are investing — and why

See the seven ‘mission-critical’ areas that retail banks are investing in to maintain brand equity and capture retail banking trends.

Explore AI’s potential to transform customer engagement

Almost two-thirds of retail banks believe a competitive advantage is only possible through the use of generative AI. Find out where their priorities for AI in banking lie.

The challenges of digital product delivery

Delivering and iterating new digital banking products is tough. We uncover the top three challenges — and how top performers overcome them to achieve digital product success.

Five strategies to balance continuity today with innovation for tomorrow

From adopting a dual-track development and discovery approach, to prioritizing customer-centricity and creating business value — explore digital product strategies in banking.

Contributors

Headshot of Ian Kelsall

Ian Kelsall

APAC Product Principal for BFSI and Fintech

Headshot of Neha Madan

Neha Madan

Lead Consultant, Product Management

