Industry report
Thoughtworks is named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide
When choosing a technology partner, impartial reports like the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ are essential tools for making fair comparisons between solution providers. Gartner® recognized Thoughtworks as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant™ for the second year in a row and was one of only 20 vendors evaluated.
We believe that the positioning of Thoughtworks as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is a testament to the extraordinary impact we deliver for our clients. Through our strategy, technology excellence and proven experience, we expedite their legacy modernizations and move GenAI projects from pilot to production with greater transparency and reliability.
