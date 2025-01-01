Develop dynamic systems for the age of cloud

As technology estates increase in both size and complexity, the argument for infrastructure as code has never been stronger.

In this new edition of Infrastructure as Code, Kief Morris expands the issues explored in earlier editions even further, demonstrating how, when implemented effectively, such an approach can address a range of urgent business challenges, from strategic adaptation to cost management.

Whether you're a seasoned software architect or a developer increasingly finding themselves in contact with architectural concerns, this new edition of a popular book should be an essential part of your 2025 reading list.