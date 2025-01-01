Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Order here

Infrastructure as Code

3rd edition
Books Back

Author: Kief Morris

Infrastructure as Code, Third Edition book cover

Develop dynamic systems for the age of cloud

 

As technology estates increase in both size and complexity, the argument for infrastructure as code has never been stronger. 

 

In this new edition of Infrastructure as Code, Kief Morris expands the issues explored in earlier editions even further, demonstrating how, when implemented effectively, such an approach can address a range of urgent business challenges, from strategic adaptation to cost management.

 

Whether you're a seasoned software architect or a developer increasingly finding themselves in contact with architectural concerns, this new edition of a popular book should be an essential part of your 2025 reading list.

Order on Amazon
Foundational concepts
Explore declarative and procedural infrastructure languages, and learn how infrastructure code fits into a comprehensive platform strategy.
Infrastructure architecture
Build on lessons learned from software design and engineering to build infrastructure codebases that can be evolved and scaled.
Patterns for infrastructure
Discover techniques to support platform services across the complex landscapes of real-world IT systems.
Workflows and operating models
Ensure rigorous governance of cost and security by leveraging DevOps and agile.
Foundational concepts

Explore declarative and procedural infrastructure languages, and learn how infrastructure code fits into a comprehensive platform strategy.

Infrastructure architecture

Build on lessons learned from software design and engineering to build infrastructure codebases that can be evolved and scaled.

Patterns for infrastructure

Discover techniques to support platform services across the complex landscapes of real-world IT systems.

Workflows and operating models

Ensure rigorous governance of cost and security by leveraging DevOps and agile.

Read a free chapter

Take a look inside the latest edition of Infrastructure as Code with this free chapter from O'Reilly. 

 

Read it using the viewer or click below to download a PDF version.

Download
Podcast
Infrastructure as code in 2025

Listen as Kief joins Ken Mugrage on the Technology Podcast to discuss the new edition of his book explain how infrastructure as code has evolved over the last decade.

Listen now
Kief Morris, Thoughtworks

Kief Morris

Distinguished Infrastructure Engineer, Thoughtworks

Kief enjoys helping organizations adopt cloud age technologies and practices. This usually involves buzzwords like cloud, digital platforms, infrastructure automation, DevOps and continuous delivery.


Originally from Tennessee, Kief has been been building teams to deliver software as a service in London since the dotcom days.

Find fresh perspectives on tech on the Technology Podcast

Listen now