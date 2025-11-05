Vibes, antipatterns and new innovations

It was all the way back in February 2025 that Andrej Karpathy coined the term 'vibe coding'. Although it might have been meant flippantly, it took the industry by storm. It certainly sparked debate at Thoughtworks; many of us were sceptical. On an April episode of our Technology Podcast, we talked about our concerns and were cautious about how it might evolve.

Unsurprisingly given the implied imprecision of vibe coding, antipatterns have been proliferating. We’ve once again noted, for instance, complacency with AI generated code on the latest volume of the Technology Radar, but it’s also worth pointing out that early ventures into vibe coding also exposed a degree of complacency about what AI models can actually handle — users demanded more and prompts grew larger, but model reliability started to falter.

Experimenting with generative AI

This is one of the drivers behind increasing interest in trying to engineer context. We’re well aware of its importance — working with coding assistants like Claude Code and Augment Code, providing necessary context or ‘knowledge priming’ is crucial. It ensures outputs are more consistent and reliable which will ultimately lead to better software that needs less work — reducing rewrites and potentially driving productivity.

When effectively prepared, we’ve seen good results when using generative AI to understand legacy codebases. Indeed, done effectively with the appropriate context it can even help when we don’t have full access to source code.



It’s important to remember that context isn’t just about more data and more detail. This is one of the lessons we’ve taken from using generative AI for forward engineering. It might sound counterintuitive, but in this scenario we’ve found AI to be more effective when it’s further abstracted from the underlying system — or, in other words, further removed from the specifics of the legacy code. This is because the solution space becomes much wider, allowing us to better leverage the generative and creative capabilities of the AI models we use.

Context is critical in the agentic era

The backdrop of the changes that have happened over recent months is the growth of agents and agentic systems — both as something organizations want to develop as products and as something they want to leverage. This has forced the industry to properly reckon with context and move away from a purely vibes-based approach.

Indeed, far from simply getting on with tasks they’ve been programmed to do, agents require significant human intervention to ensure they are equipped to respond to complex and dynamic contexts.

There are a number of context-related technologies aimed at tackling this challenge, including agents.md, Context7 and Mem0. But it’s also a question of approach. For instance, we’ve found success with anchoring coding agents to a reference application — essentially providing agents with a contextual ground truth. We’re also experimenting with using teams of coding agents; while this might sound like it increases complexity, it actually removes some of the burden of having to give a single agent all the dense layers of context it needs to do its job successfully.