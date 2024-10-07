At Thoughtworks, professional growth doesn’t follow a set path. Each person has the freedom to design their own journey towards leadership, supported by a culture that encourages autonomy and collaboration. We believe in "cultivation" — just like plants, knowledge grows when it’s nurtured and supported, both individually and as a team. We promote collective growth, where learning from each other drives us to achieve great things. There are no lone heroes here: we work together, supporting one another to bring out the best in ourselves. This collaborative approach fuels the continuous development of every Thoughtworker.



Additionally, we offer personalized development programs, interactive tools, and a dedicated team to help everyone reach their full potential. Our focus goes beyond technical skills: we promote a well-rounded development where people not only excel in their field but also inspire and guide others. With our culture of constant feedback, collaborative learning, and knowledge sharing, every Thoughtworker has the opportunity to become a thought leader and transform their surroundings.

One of those leaders is Geovanny Campoverde, Lead Infrastructure Consultant for LATAM, who has embraced every growth opportunity to take his expertise beyond local borders. Geovanny has been part of international events as a speaker in both Panama and Colombia, where he shared his knowledge with a wider audience.

"My motivation comes from a passion for sharing knowledge and contributing to the growth of tech communities," says Geovanny. After participating in local events, he decided to take the leap to international stages, inspired by a conversation with his mentor at Thoughtworks. "Presenting in Colombia was so enriching that I felt encouraged to also participate in another event in Panama, where I not only shared my knowledge but also made valuable connections with professionals across the region."