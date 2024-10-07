At Thoughtworks, professional growth doesn’t follow a set path. Each person has the freedom to design their own journey towards leadership, supported by a culture that encourages autonomy and collaboration. We believe in "cultivation" — just like plants, knowledge grows when it’s nurtured and supported, both individually and as a team. We promote collective growth, where learning from each other drives us to achieve great things. There are no lone heroes here: we work together, supporting one another to bring out the best in ourselves. This collaborative approach fuels the continuous development of every Thoughtworker.
Additionally, we offer personalized development programs, interactive tools, and a dedicated team to help everyone reach their full potential. Our focus goes beyond technical skills: we promote a well-rounded development where people not only excel in their field but also inspire and guide others. With our culture of constant feedback, collaborative learning, and knowledge sharing, every Thoughtworker has the opportunity to become a thought leader and transform their surroundings.
One of those leaders is Geovanny Campoverde, Lead Infrastructure Consultant for LATAM, who has embraced every growth opportunity to take his expertise beyond local borders. Geovanny has been part of international events as a speaker in both Panama and Colombia, where he shared his knowledge with a wider audience.
"My motivation comes from a passion for sharing knowledge and contributing to the growth of tech communities," says Geovanny. After participating in local events, he decided to take the leap to international stages, inspired by a conversation with his mentor at Thoughtworks. "Presenting in Colombia was so enriching that I felt encouraged to also participate in another event in Panama, where I not only shared my knowledge but also made valuable connections with professionals across the region."
The support Thoughtworks provided was key to Geovanny’s participation in these events. Since joining in 2021, he’s had access to mentorship and backing from his team to achieve his goals. Well-designed internal programs have allowed him to sharpen his technical skills and strengthen his leadership competencies.
The support I received from my colleagues and mentors was fundamental. Thoughtworks not only gave me the resources and mentorship, but also the encouragement to attend these events, which has been crucial for my personal and professional growth.
The support I received from my colleagues and mentors was fundamental. Thoughtworks not only gave me the resources and mentorship, but also the encouragement to attend these events, which has been crucial for my personal and professional growth.
Thanks to these experiences, Geovanny has been able to expand his network, learn new practices, and apply that knowledge to his daily work with clients. Being a speaker at international events has also been a catalyst for improving his communication and collaboration skills — two essential pillars for his development as a leader at Thoughtwork
"Thoughtworks has given me the confidence to continue actively contributing to the tech community, both in Latin America and globally," Geovanny explains. His growth within the company is a clear example of how Thoughtworks not only fosters an environment where individuals can push their own limits, but also actively supports them in building a strong personal brand, encouraging the spread of their knowledge and expertise on a global scale.
At Thoughtworks, we believe that leadership isn’t reserved for a select few. Everyone can develop their potential with the right support. Through a culture that promotes autonomy and continuous learning, we cultivate thought leaders who inspire, transform, and make a real impact in the tech industry and their communities. If you're looking for a place where you can grow and challenge your own limits, at Thoughtworks, together we can achieve the extraordinary.
Disclaimer: The statements and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Thoughtworks.