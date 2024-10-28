When Cecilia Geraldo, a mobile developer in LATAM, received an invitation to attend Google I/O, she had no idea how this event would become a turning point in her career. Being selected for such an exclusive, invite-only event was a surprising and gratifying experience. For years, Cecilia has been an active part of communities like Women Techmakers and Google Developer Groups in Chile, and Google I/O presented an unparalleled opportunity to learn and connect with others passionate about technology.
Her participation in Google I/O put her front and center to explore the latest technological advancements, such as the use of artificial intelligence to improve accessibility. However, one of the most valuable aspects of the experience was networking. The chance to exchange ideas with people from all over the world enriched her on both personal and professional levels.
Thoughtworks has been a fundamental pillar in her journey, providing the support to participate in key events as part of her continuous development. "The pillar of the tech community at Thoughtworks is really important. It's not just a marketing aspect; it's one of our foundations. The support we receive to participate in these events strengthens our growth as technologists and leaders," she explains.
Beyond the technical learning, Cecilia emphasizes the importance of the bonds she formed at Google I/O, especially with people who, like her, work to strengthen tech communities. Over the years, she has dedicated much of her time to empowering more women to venture into technology, inspired by her experience with Laboratoria and the community projects she leads.
An example of her impact as a leader occurred when a technologist from Mexico, who had followed Cecilia's content on social media, decided to shift her career toward programming. Inspired by Cecilia’s journey and her posts, this person enrolled in a programming bootcamp in March 2023. After graduating, she invited Cecilia to her virtual ceremony as a way to thank her for the inspiration that motivated her to take that step in her life. She is now part of the WTM Chile community.
"I received a message from her saying that she had decided to change careers because of what she saw in my content. She invited me to her graduation, and it was incredible to see how someone can be inspired in this way."
Experiences like these are a reminder of the power of everyday actions and how, without knowing it, you may be inspiring others to transform their futures. For Cecilia, sharing her journey and the knowledge she has gained is not just a commitment but a passion. Each story of transformation, like that of the Mexican technologist, reinforces her belief that knowledge gains true power when shared.
My main motivation will always be to share what I’ve learned. It’s not just about coding or learning a new technology; it’s about inspiring others to believe in themselves. I want to be that person who helps others discover their potential.
My main motivation will always be to share what I’ve learned. It’s not just about coding or learning a new technology; it’s about inspiring others to believe in themselves. I want to be that person who helps others discover their potential.
Cecilia’s impact on the tech community goes far beyond her technical development; she is a leader who seeks to empower more people to dare, to dream big, and to pursue their goals with conviction. Her story is a testament to the extraordinary people who make up Thoughtworks, where technical excellence combines with a passion for people and the community.
Disclaimer: The statements and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Thoughtworks.