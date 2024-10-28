When Cecilia Geraldo, a mobile developer in LATAM, received an invitation to attend Google I/O, she had no idea how this event would become a turning point in her career. Being selected for such an exclusive, invite-only event was a surprising and gratifying experience. For years, Cecilia has been an active part of communities like Women Techmakers and Google Developer Groups in Chile, and Google I/O presented an unparalleled opportunity to learn and connect with others passionate about technology.

Her participation in Google I/O put her front and center to explore the latest technological advancements, such as the use of artificial intelligence to improve accessibility. However, one of the most valuable aspects of the experience was networking. The chance to exchange ideas with people from all over the world enriched her on both personal and professional levels.

Thoughtworks has been a fundamental pillar in her journey, providing the support to participate in key events as part of her continuous development. "The pillar of the tech community at Thoughtworks is really important. It's not just a marketing aspect; it's one of our foundations. The support we receive to participate in these events strengthens our growth as technologists and leaders," she explains.

Beyond the technical learning, Cecilia emphasizes the importance of the bonds she formed at Google I/O, especially with people who, like her, work to strengthen tech communities. Over the years, she has dedicated much of her time to empowering more women to venture into technology, inspired by her experience with Laboratoria and the community projects she leads.