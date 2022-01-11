Navigating the WeChat ecosystem: what mixture of WeChat official accounts should I choose for my business?

Four types of WeChat Official Accounts are independent of each other and provide different functionalities. Service Account and Subscription Account are mainly used for delivering messages, Mini Programs are used to provide specific services, WeChat Work is for employee management. In actual business scenarios, they are often used together to provide more comprehensive services to users and to achieve business profitability. Here are some common combinations:

Subscription Account + Mini Program

Before the launch of Mini Programs, Subscription Accounts could only sell goods or provide services through adaptive H5 or other third-party platform solutions. Users need to log in every time they use it, and the experience can be poor due to H5 limitations. With MPs, the experience of using Subscription Accounts can be greatly improved. This combination not only allows brands to frequently communicate with their subscribers but also provides a much smoother user experience. Retail brands can benefit from this combination. Taking a well-known electric vehicle company as an example, it uses Subscription Accounts to deliver vehicle information and event updates on a weekly basis, their subscribers can also purchase products, check owner's manuals, or book services through multiple MPs associated with the Subscription Accounts.

The advantage of this combination is that it connects users better, and makes it easier for users to purchase products and services.







Service Account + Mini Program

This combination is more suitable for companies that have lower promotion and operational requirements. Given a typical scenario of such a combination, a well-known international fast-food chain uses Service Account to promote new products once or twice a month, users can access MPs from the Service Account menu to order food, join loyalty programs and collect coupons. They will receive e-receipts notification when they finish payment, and a reminder to pick up their meal once it is ready. The whole process is seamless, users are guided each step along the way.

The advantage of using this combination is that users can receive a one-stop service where all operations can be done in the same Service Account. The disadvantages come from the limitations of the Service Account, such as low article push frequency, and relatively more effort to configure and develop than the Subscription Account.







Service Account + Subscription Account + Mini Program

This could be the ultimate combination for all companies: users can get news and activities updates from Subscription Account, receive status change reminders from Service Accounts, and then complete purchase and service booking through MPs. Care must be taken to make sure that the positioning of the Service Account and Subscription Account is clear to avoid customer confusion when searching for your brand. For example, positioning the Subscription Account as the source for official news and mainly to serve potential customers, while the Service Account is positioned as the one stop for all brand-related services.







In Conclusion

WeChat Official Accounts are great ways to build brand awareness and connect with your customers. Brands should pick the right type and mix based on WeChat Official Account’s rich features as well as their strengths and weaknesses. Choosing a single type is cost-effective and can speed up your time to market. Selecting a combination of WeChat Official Account allows room to provide a more comprehensive service to your customers. Both approaches could work for different brands and different scenarios, either way, don't miss out the opportunity to enter this promising new market.