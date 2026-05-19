The implications of Claude Mythos, Anthropic’s agentic offensive security tool, are particularly significant for the financial sector. Such is the extent of the threat that François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Finance Minister drew a comparison with conflict in the Persian Gulf: “the Strait of Hormuz – we know where it is and we know how large it is... the issue that we're facing with Anthropic is that it's the unknown unknown,” he said in an interview with the BBC.

While Mythos’ capabilities may be impressive, clearly there’s friction between the pursuit of autonomous AI and the non-negotiable requirement for regulatory transparency and auditability. This puts finance and banking leaders in a challenging position, caught between commercial imperatives that demand innovation and the need for rigor and compliance.

However, there is a way forward. While much of the industry and wider economy have been experimenting with AI, for those in the financial sector now is the right time to move beyond curiosity to instead transform and rewire the infrastructure needed to both continue to secure critical financial systems and unlock the agility needed to deliver for customers.