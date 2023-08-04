About Deda Stealth

Deda Stealth is an Italian business and technology solutions company that has been operating for over 30 years in the fashion and luxury industry, offering Fashion Technology solutions and know-how to 60% of Italian luxury brands around the globe. With more than 400 professionals and dozens of active projects worldwide, Deda Stealth’s mission is to support brands in their growth and assist them in facing the market transformations of tomorrow through innovation and process digitization.



Deda Stealth's main solution is the Fashion Platform called 'Stealth', which is a platform designed to manage the processes of the fashion and luxury retail industry (from production to supply chain and retail operations) in an integrated way, offering solutions to boost supply chain governance and enable sustainable omnichannel business strategies.

To continuously innovate and provide cutting edge retail solutions to their clients and partners, Deda Stealth leverages deep expertise in the fashion industry developed over many years, and by nurturing key talent. Their goal is to reinforce and continue to expand their market presence, especially at an international level.



To achieve this ambitious goal, and stay ahead of their competitors, they partnered with Thoughtworks to modernize their way of working, both organizationally and structurally, by improving their product and technology landscape.