Unifying Products for Improved User Experience

Adevinta Infojobs is a jobs marketplace based in Italy and Spain, with over 24 years of operations. Infojobs has two products in this vertical: Infojobs, a platform for job seekers to apply for work opportunities, and ePreselec, an applicant tracking system (ATS) product for companies to use throughout the hiring process (interviews, online tests and more).

Infojobs’ goal is to modernise their products to let candidates, employers, recruiters and customers of all segments and sizes have a better user experience and use the platform more efficiently, increasing customer satisfaction. A scalable platform will allow the company to react quickly to the market demands and developers will be able to evolve the product without increasing maintenance overheads.

Accelerating development and software modernization

Thoughtworks’ first priority was to accelerate the development of Infojobs' products, adding two cross-functional teams while incorporating our culture and methodologies into Adevinta’s ways of working, without disrupting their delivery.

The work was divided into four phases: