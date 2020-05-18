LATAM Airlines: Catalyzing transformation to make dreams reach their destinations

Delivering software to an organization as large as the LATAM Airlines Group is not a simple task. Several teams have been working on different aspects, often remotely from different locations, to guarantee a smooth journey for users. Thoughtworks has been contributing to this process for three years, in an engagement that has helped LATAM move ahead.





LATAM Airlines Group is the largest airline in Latin America and one of the largest in the world, covering 140 destinations in 25 countries. LATAM currently operates in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru; as well as in the United States, the Caribbean and a number of countries across Central America, Europe, Oceania, and Africa.





In 2015, three years after LATAM was conceived, we began our partnership by conducting an assessment of the software development ecosystem of the new conglomerate. The airline's goal was to transform the organization using technology, and the most efficient way to do it was to create genuinely engaging digital experiences through a holistic approach that involved delivering software in production rather than presentations and documentation.





During this first assessment, we were able to identify critical points of improvement and real opportunities to design and create digital products, while transforming the way we organize and manage multidisciplinary development teams.