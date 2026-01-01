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Global Impact Report 2025 Back

Attracting, growing and retaining our people

 

 

In 2025 our People team was focused on optimising the entire hire to retire journey for Thoughtworkers, centering on improving processes and tools and maintaining lifelong connections with our people. We streamlined our onboarding process to ensure a smooth and consistent start for new hires. For graduates and career changers, the journey begins with Thoughtworks University (TWU), our year-long program, which starts with an immersive five-week course in India. By combining cultural immersion with structured skills training, TWU successfully cultivates a close-knit, highly-skilled global community. 

 

"Afterworks," our global alumni network, launched in Q4 and rapidly grew to over 3,200 members, providing ongoing shared learning, connection and return opportunities.

 

Collage of four images of Thoughtworkers laughing. Some are holding signs which mention our values: Foster a vibrant community, pursuit of excellense, amplify positive social change.
Collage of four images of Thoughtworkers laughing. Some are holding signs which mention our values: Foster a vibrant community, pursuit of excellense, amplify positive social change.
Abstract illustrations from the Global Impact Report
Abstract illustrations from the Global Impact Report

Our people are remarkable and we want to ensure they thrive at Thoughtworks. To support their continuous growth and develop exceptional leaders, we: 

 

  • Focused our Learning and Development in specialized Academies, empowering Thoughtworkers to build future-ready capabilities.

  • Rolled out a Performance Partner initiative, to maximize the effectiveness of over 3,000 Performance Partners globally. 

  • Centered inclusive behavior in all of our leadership programs.

What Thoughtworkers say

 

Infographic showing the feedback from our people. In 2025, Q4 - our overall rating on Glassdoor was 4.05/5 - against the IT industry benchmark of 3.73. We ranked first against our competitors (Accenture, cognizant, Endava, EPAM and Globant) in four categories: Culture and values, Diversity and Inclusion, Work life balance and Career opportunity.
Infographic showing the feedback from our people. In 2025, Q4 - our overall rating on Glassdoor was 4.05/5 - against the IT industry benchmark of 3.73. We ranked first against our competitors (Accenture, cognizant, Endava, EPAM and Globant) in four categories: Culture and values, Diversity and Inclusion, Work life balance and Career opportunity.

Our annual DEI & engagement survey

 

Infographic detailing our employee satisfaction. Our NPS (on a scale of -100 to 100) is 28, made up on 46% promotors (scoring 9-10), 37% passives (scoring 7-8) and 17% detractors (scoring 0-6). We also capture how many people take the survey - 58% and the core outcome scores. These are: Overall engagement (NPS 28, and 8/10 in average score); Diversity and Inclusion (NPS 44, and 8.4/10 in average score); Health and Wellbeing (32 NPS, and 8.1/10 in average score)
Infographic detailing our employee satisfaction. Our NPS (on a scale of -100 to 100) is 28, made up on 46% promotors (scoring 9-10), 37% passives (scoring 7-8) and 17% detractors (scoring 0-6). We also capture how many people take the survey - 58% and the core outcome scores. These are: Overall engagement (NPS 28, and 8/10 in average score); Diversity and Inclusion (NPS 44, and 8.4/10 in average score); Health and Wellbeing (32 NPS, and 8.1/10 in average score)

Highlights

  • Environment: enabling Thoughtworkers to do their jobs effectively 8.4 (+0.2)
  • Non discrimination: An inclusive environment where employees feel they can safely be themselves. 8.6 (+0.2)
  • Social wellbeing: how connected Thoughtworkers feel to each other. 8.6 (-)

Improvements sparked by feedback

  • Reward: To provide more transparency a video series and training were created, and commitment made to publish global pay ranges.
  • Promotions: Launched a globally consistent and transparent process, including self-nomination options.
  • Strategy: Our CEO and senior leaders share strategy updates monthly in global town halls and documented the vision for the company to support Thoughtworkers' understanding of our path ahead.

Training and development

 

Four blocks showing data about our training and development. 1. Thoughtworks University - 54% W/GD, 39.3% men and 6.7 data not available. 2. New hires in 2025 - 28.6 W/GD, 60.1% men and 11.3 data not available. 3. Overall training: 11612 TWers completed at least one course in 2025 with an average of 38 hours learning time. 4. AI training was completed by 6852 Thoughtworkers, with over 44,399 hours of training - not including certification time.
Four blocks showing data about our training and development. 1. Thoughtworks University - 54% W/GD, 39.3% men and 6.7 data not available. 2. New hires in 2025 - 28.6 W/GD, 60.1% men and 11.3 data not available. 3. Overall training: 11612 TWers completed at least one course in 2025 with an average of 38 hours learning time. 4. AI training was completed by 6852 Thoughtworkers, with over 44,399 hours of training - not including certification time.
A photograph of one of our DEI leaders, wearing a woolen hat which she is holding on her head. She is smiling and her blue hair matches the mural on the wall beehind her, which is mingled with AI cubes.
A photograph of one of our DEI leaders, wearing a woolen hat which she is holding on her head. She is smiling and her blue hair matches the mural on the wall beehind her, which is mingled with AI cubes.

Safety and wellbeing

 

Ensuring our people feel supported, safe and able to do their best work means prioritising wellbeing and connection. We have literally thousands of communities, from self-organized games-night gatherings to the daily conversation in the entire-company chat space. Support, solidarity, ideas, challenge and advice are all openly requested and shared.  Wellbeing is also supported more formally at the regional, country and office level through our workplace experience and people teams, in conjunction with our benefits providers. 

Code of Conduct

 

Our Code of Conduct helps us create and sustain the culture which makes Thoughtworks special. It serves as a guide for navigating the complexities of the modern world while staying true to our identity, and living our values. It helps us make ethical decisions and uphold respect, integrity and responsibility for our actions.
 

The Code of Conduct includes: 

  • Health and safety policy. 
  • Workplace harassment policy.
  • DEI policy.
  • Equal pay and opportunities policy.
  • Annual mandatory training for all employees
  • Mandatory agreement for all suppliers.
     

If the behaviors outlined in the Code are not followed, we encourage speaking up, with anonymous options including an independent integrity helpline and clear protection from fear of retaliation. Our Speak Up Policy details the process and paths available.

 

Processes for the future
 

As a professional services business, the connection between our people’s skills and client opportunities is the heartbeat of our organization. In 2025 development was completed for a new platform, our Talent Marketplace. Designed with three connected AI agents, the marketplace introduces efficiencies; makes roles and opportunities more transparent, and gives Thoughtworkers more control as they navigate their careers and growth paths.

 

Inclusive leaders

 

Every Leadership development cohort at Thoughtworks is representative of our population and includes deep learning on inclusion. In 2025 we evolved our Global Leadership course into the NextGen leadership program. This program is laser-focused on identifying CXO successors, and in 2025 was 53% gender diverse. In addition, we continued our Beyond program, which was created to support diverse leadership pipelines. Over 200 participants in LATAM have completed the program to date. Coaching, mentoring programs and masterclasses on leading distributed teams were also developed and rolled out.

 

Centering equity

 

In 2025 we updated our capability model and grade promotion guidelines to ensure that every Thoughtworker has the same opportunities and clarity about their career paths and next steps. We also invested in ongoing support for our Performance Partners, the 1000+ Thoughtworkers who manage and are responsible for overseeing and supporting the career trajectories of others.

 

AI/worksTM

 

AI/works™ is Thoughtworks’ intelligent platform that integrates the entire software development lifecycle. In 2025 we established a dedicated product organization; the AI/works™ team balances rigor and innovation, incorporating security by design and composable systems that allow organizations to pivot and scale without friction. Opportunities for Thoughtworkers to innovate and collaborate abound in this space and we are intentionally building a diverse team to do just that, with current W/GD representation at 41%. Because diversity is crucial to innovation.

Explore other chapters

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