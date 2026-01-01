From data to agents: Governing what comes next

As AI evolves from generating text to executing actions across your APIs and data systems, traditional governance isn’t just lagging — it’s breaking. To move from models to autonomous agents, we have to rebuild governance from the inside out.

We invite you to join us on the eve of the Databricks Data & AI Summit for an intimate, invite-only dinner at Michelin-starred Kin Khao.

This evening offers a unique "first look" at the framework we’ll be presenting on the main stage later in the week. You’ll hear from Shayan Mohanty (Chief Data & AI Officer, Thoughtworks) and David Nasi (Director of Product Management, AI and Agentic Platform, Databricks) as they unpack how governance must evolve to support an agent-driven world.

We’ll continue the conversation over dinner, giving you the opportunity to exchange perspectives and compare approaches with peers navigating similar challenges.