From data to agents: Governing what comes next
As AI evolves from generating text to executing actions across your APIs and data systems, traditional governance isn’t just lagging — it’s breaking. To move from models to autonomous agents, we have to rebuild governance from the inside out.
We invite you to join us on the eve of the Databricks Data & AI Summit for an intimate, invite-only dinner at Michelin-starred Kin Khao.
This evening offers a unique "first look" at the framework we’ll be presenting on the main stage later in the week. You’ll hear from Shayan Mohanty (Chief Data & AI Officer, Thoughtworks) and David Nasi (Director of Product Management, AI and Agentic Platform, Databricks) as they unpack how governance must evolve to support an agent-driven world.
We’ll continue the conversation over dinner, giving you the opportunity to exchange perspectives and compare approaches with peers navigating similar challenges.
Technology Leaders Network executive dinner
Monday, June 15 | 5:30 - 7:30 PM
55 Cyril Magnin St.
San Francisco, CA
Agenda
- 5:30 PM - Arrivals and cocktails
- 6 PM - Appetizers and open discussion with Shayan Mohanty and David Nasi
- 6:30 - 7:30 PM - Dinner continues with roundtable discussions
Register for the executive dinner
Monday, June 15 | 5:30 - 7:30 PM