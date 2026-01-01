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From data to agents: Governing what comes next

 

As AI evolves from generating text to executing actions across your APIs and data systems, traditional governance isn’t just lagging — it’s breaking. To move from models to autonomous agents, we have to rebuild governance from the inside out.

 

We invite you to join us on the eve of the Databricks Data & AI Summit for an intimate, invite-only dinner at Michelin-starred Kin Khao.

 

This evening offers a unique "first look" at the framework we’ll be presenting on the main stage later in the week. You’ll hear from Shayan Mohanty (Chief Data & AI Officer, Thoughtworks) and David Nasi (Director of Product Management, AI and Agentic Platform, Databricks) as they unpack how governance must evolve to support an agent-driven world.

 

We’ll continue the conversation over dinner, giving you the opportunity to exchange perspectives and compare approaches with peers navigating similar challenges.

Register to attend

Technology Leaders Network executive dinner

 

Monday, June 15  |  5:30 - 7:30 PM

 

Kin Khao

55 Cyril Magnin St.

San Francisco, CA

 

Agenda

  • 5:30 PM - Arrivals and cocktails
  • 6 PM - Appetizers and open discussion with Shayan Mohanty and David Nasi
  • 6:30 - 7:30 PM - Dinner continues with roundtable discussions

 

Register for the executive dinner

Monday, June 15 |  5:30 - 7:30 PM

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Our leaders

Headshot of Shayan Mohanty

Shayan Mohanty

Chief Data and AI Officer

See bio
Headshot of John Spens

John Spens

VP, Data Modernization

See bio
Headshot of Simone Thompson

Simone Thompson

Global Vice President, Partner Sales

See bio
Headshot of Alex Moore

Alexander Moore

Director, Strategic Alliances

See bio

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