Thoughtworks Positioned as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced it has been positioned in the Visionaries quadrant in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services.

"To us, being positioned as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant reflects our commitment to pioneering the next era of software engineering," said Mike Sutcliff, Chief Executive Officer, Thoughtworks. "By combining our platform-powered delivery model, anchored by our AI/works™ platform and Agent/works™ control plane, with our 3/3/3 methodology, we help enterprise leaders go from idea to working software in weeks. We enable global organizations to move beyond AI experimentation and execute complex, cloud-native modernizations with speed and technical rigor."

Thoughtworks’ 3/3/3 methodology is designed to define, prototype and build working software within weeks, so clients can see tangible results before committing to a full build. AI/works™ is its AI-powered delivery platform, and Agent/works™ is the control plane for governing AI agents across the software lifecycle. Both are supported by a strategic co-innovation ecosystem that includes partnerships with NVIDIA and Mechanical Orchard.

Gartner evaluated 20 vendors for its report on the custom software development services market, which it defines as "custom software development (CSD) services as professional services engaged by organizations to design, build, modernize and continuously evolve custommade applications and software products tailored to specific business requirements, user experiences and operational contexts."

Supporting resources:

Learn more about Thoughtworks' Agentic Development Platform, AI/works™.

Follow Thoughtworks on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services, Jaideep Thyagarajan, Ryan McKinney, Nathan Davie, October 5, 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expresses or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 Thoughtworkers strong across 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Media Contact

James Clive-Matthews

Global Head of PR, Editorial and Content Operations

Email: james.clivematthews@thoughtworks.com