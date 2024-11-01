Recordings are now available.
Get ready to be inspired by the brightest minds at XConf APAC - Vietnam 2024, a technology event created for technologists by technologists.
Join us on November 1 at Thoughtworks Vietnam to hear insightful talks from Thoughtworkers on a wide range of topics such as developer productivity, AI first software delivery, software architecture plus an exclusive panel discussion on women in tech consulting. This event is a must-attend for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve!
Venue: Thoughtworks Vietnam 15th Floor, Pearl 5, 5 Le Quy Don, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
A glimpse of XConf
What is XConf?
Thoughtworkers and guest presenters share how technologists and business leaders foster growth, collaboration and innovation to make an impact on clients, society and the tech industry.
Highlights from XConf Thailand 2023
XConf Thailand, taking place on September 29, attracted over 300 attendees. The conference featured 11 sessions by 19 speakers covering topics from enterprise modernization to large language model (LLM) and much more. Watch the video to get a glimpse into a day brimming with cutting-edge insights and inspiration for your career.
Agenda
12.30 pm
1.00 pm
Ankit Wal
Designed to resonate with both decision makers and practitioners, this talk will discuss developer productivity holistically, not just as a trend, but from a lens of the many continuous improvement movements that have focused on quality and productivity - e.g. Agile, CD, TQM and Lean. It aims to address elements and pitfalls of measuring developer productivity. Additionally, it will shed light on how management's approach can inadvertently hinder productivity improvements by lacking a systemic view.
1.45 pm
Steve Lam and Jason Hong La
In today’s fast-paced software development landscape, managing codebases efficiently is crucial for maintaining productivity and ensuring seamless collaboration. This talk explores the concept of monorepo - single repositories that house multiple projects or services. We will delve into specific scenarios where adopting a monorepo can dramatically boost your development workflow.
2.30 pm
3.00 pm
Priti Biyani
Generative AI is making waves but what leads to it and how can developers put it to real use? In this talk, we'll break down what generative AI is and explore how AI coding assistants are transforming the way we code. From writing tests and refactoring to automating repetitive tasks, these tools are essential for modern development. You'll learn practical tips for integrating AI assistants into your workflow, how to set sensible defaults that enhance efficiency, and methods to track their impact on productivity. We'll also examine the latest trends in AI-driven development and discuss how these tools are shaping the future of software engineering.
3.45 pm
May Ping Xu, Shazia Kasuji, Susan Henriquez, Trang Do and Thao Nguyen
Curious about what it's really like to be a woman in tech consulting? This panel discussion offers a glimpse into the lives of women tech consultants at Thoughtworks. Explore how they navigate complex projects, overcome unique challenges and seize incredible growth opportunities. Gain candid insights on making a real impact, playing to their strengths and carving out successful careers in a male-dominated industry.
Whether you're considering a career shift or simply intrigued by the world of tech consulting, this session will equip you with valuable perspectives to chart your own path in tech.
4.30 pm